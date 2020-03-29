The brightest coloursPosted: March 29, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 18 Comments
Today I’m catching up on house cleaning and cooking. And also enjoying the fact that we were able to get out to buy some groceries yesterday, since our two weeks of self-isolation are over. I’m really appreciating the fresh vegetables, and you can probably guess what tonight’s dinner will be. And since it’s been raining and dark all day today, I thought I’d use the brightest colours I could find for my sketch. My ink lines are tinted with pigments from Viviva Colorsheets. I’ve used these before, and although I sometimes find them too saturated for urban scenes, these days they seem just right.
Beautiful. Exactly what I needed to see today. And congratulations on completing your 14 day isolation protocol.
Thanks so much. Glad this fit the bill today.
Perfection!
Thanks Alison!
Hi Shari. I sat in my kitchen today and thought I’d paint the scene in front of me which was yoghurt containers that I had just filled with milk for making yoghurt. I was inspired by your sketch yesterday but just couldn’t do it. So seeing your sketch today I am inspired again. Will try tomorrow.
Thanks Irene. I’m glad I gave you a little inspiration. Hopefully that yogourt is good.
I love your eggplant colors!
Thanks Cindy. I am looking forward to tasting it very soon!
Shari, the vibrancy of your sketch is fantastic. It reminds me of a scene from a Mexican kitchen. Wonderful!
Thanks so much Mayela. I love the idea of the Mexican kitchen. I know exactly what you mean.
Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
Just one more example of social distancing on WordPress.
Beautiful colours and hope you have a lovely dinner
Thanks so much. I think I will be delicious.
Have a wonderfully colourful dinner
I think it will be!
The vibrant colors give this so much life!! I went out today and bought an assortment of fresh veggies and was thinking of doing a still life setup with them. I don’t know if mine could measure up to this beauty!
Oh it’s bright. Like summer light. You are like a wizard!
That really sparkles. Looks like a god dinner, too.
