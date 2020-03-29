The brightest colours

Today I’m catching up on house cleaning and cooking. And also enjoying the fact that we were able to get out to buy some groceries yesterday, since our two weeks of self-isolation are over. I’m really appreciating the fresh vegetables, and you can probably guess what tonight’s dinner will be. And since it’s been raining and dark all day today, I thought I’d use the brightest colours I could find for my sketch. My ink lines are tinted with pigments from Viviva Colorsheets. I’ve used these before, and although I sometimes find them too saturated for urban scenes, these days they seem just right.