The brightest colours

Posted: March 29, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |18 Comments

Today I’m catching up on house cleaning and cooking. And also enjoying the fact that we were able to get out to buy some groceries yesterday, since our two weeks of self-isolation are over. I’m really appreciating the fresh vegetables, and you can probably guess what tonight’s dinner will be. And since it’s been raining and dark all day today, I thought I’d use the brightest colours I could find for my sketch. My ink lines are tinted with pigments from Viviva Colorsheets. I’ve used these before, and although I sometimes find them too saturated for urban scenes, these days they seem just right.

18 Comments on “The brightest colours”

  1. jankto says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Beautiful. Exactly what I needed to see today. And congratulations on completing your 14 day isolation protocol.

  2. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Perfection!

  3. IRENE Reinhold says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Hi Shari. I sat in my kitchen today and thought I’d paint the scene in front of me which was yoghurt containers that I had just filled with milk for making yoghurt. I was inspired by your sketch yesterday but just couldn’t do it. So seeing your sketch today I am inspired again. Will try tomorrow.

  4. Cindy says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    I love your eggplant colors!

  5. mayelalameda says:
    March 29, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Shari, the vibrancy of your sketch is fantastic. It reminds me of a scene from a Mexican kitchen. Wonderful!

  6. kenneturner says:
    March 29, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
    Just one more example of social distancing on WordPress.

  7. mcammeehan says:
    March 29, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Beautiful colours and hope you have a lovely dinner

  8. mcammeehan says:
    March 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Have a wonderfully colourful dinner

  9. joantav says:
    March 29, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    The vibrant colors give this so much life!! I went out today and bought an assortment of fresh veggies and was thinking of doing a still life setup with them. I don’t know if mine could measure up to this beauty!

  10. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    March 29, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Oh it’s bright. Like summer light. You are like a wizard!

  11. Betsy says:
    March 29, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    That really sparkles. Looks like a god dinner, too.

