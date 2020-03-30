Grey for grey

Grey for greyPosted: March 30, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
The pantry is the best place to find colour (and pickles) on another grey day in Montreal. And to go with this kind of day, I filled my Indigraph pen with Noodler’s Lexington grey ink. I’ve had an untouched bottle of it sitting on my desk for years, but it was quite a revelation when I started drawing with it today. I have other sketcher friends who have used it for years, but it was only when I did the drawing for this sketch that I rediscovered its beauty and subtlety. It has the gentleness of a pencil line, but it’s permanent. That means that when you add watercolour to it, it whispers softly in the background without shouting like black ink lines tend to do.
I love the thought of gray ink whispering softly in the background; poetic and descriptive!
Thanks so much Jane. It really is a beautiful grey for drawing.
Nice, I like the grey. Paint what you see
Thanks Beth!
I very much agree with you about the the Lexington Grey ink… it is unique -))) Nice painting!
And you know inks and pens, that’s for sure! Thanks so much Jane.
Really nice. I like the effect of the ink also. I am using Noodler’s black waterproof ink called American Eel.. But I am going to try Lexington Grey now. Thanks .
That’s a great name. I love that. I have a Noodler’s Black as well but it is a different one. I think you’ll like the Lexington grey.
Last night, while drawing a wood manikin in pencil on my sketchbook, I was thinking about going over it with ink, but I didn’t want to use black. You just gave me an awesome idea because I have Lexington grey in my fude pen.
Shari, you’re such an amazing source of inspiration. Thank you for sharing your art with us.
Renata
Renata, it’s so nice to hear from you! I hope you are well. Glad you like that ink too! Isn’t it beautiful??
Colored inks which don’t run are always a delight. Try making (or buying) some iron gall ink – it has its own beauty.
Well, that was an aha moment! Thanks for that. I will definitely look into that ink.
Delicious sketch, lots of punch. And it reminded me we’re all out of pickles.
Love the vivid colors! So good to see. And look at you, all about the Lexington Grey ink… Looks great! Just what we need to help us through this… Whatever it is!
So cool! Now I have to order another art item, grey Noodler´s. Amazon will be happy. ❤️
