Happy dogPosted: March 31, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
No complaints from Alice today. The sun finally came out, and it’s actually warm enough outside for a sunbath. There are even a few bugs to eat. Plus our two adult sons have moved back in for this stay-at-home period, which makes for a full and noisy house, more people to get treats from, and occasionally an extra walk or two. Alice was drawn in my Stillman & Birn Alpha sketchbook with Lexington Grey ink. Stay well out there!
Shari-
Glad your boys are home with you. Your paintings are a bright spot. Thanks bcarol
LikeLike
Thanks Carol. I am really happy to have them here too. Hope you’re well!
LikeLike
Yes! Sun! I can feel it in this sketch, even in grey ink! That light shadow on her hind leg is perfect!
LikeLike
Doesn’t it feel great to see the sun. Gives us a bit of hope, right?
LikeLike
I love Alice!
LikeLike
Me too! Thanks for writing, Carol.
LikeLike
I hope your sons whip up some wonderful meals! 😁
cemeryposh@gmail.com http://www.corneliaemery.com
>
LikeLike
Cornelia, we all love to cook so I can’t say we are eating badly these days. One is an expert at homemade pasta, and he did a 14-day quarantine pasta challenge, so if anything, they are going to roll us out of here when this is over. The other son is a very creative cook as well, so we all pitch in at mealtime.
LikeLike
Enjoy the boys being home andStay Well!Andrea Rule
LikeLike
Thanks so much Andrea. I hope you are keeping well too!
LikeLike
Sounds as if you are able to find joy with your family in spite of the reason for being together. Pasta sounds great. And I did order that ink. And of course–nice drawing of Alice. Love her position. I think we all feel we know her.
LikeLike
Yes we all love Alice! Glad you are all into cooking. Another way of being creative. We This sunny day is tempting me to do some grilling. I have to get that grey ink!
LikeLike
I am a great fan of Alice too, through your drawings of her. I have a black lab-pointer-miscellaneous mix dog and she keeps my spirits up during this isolation period. Thanks for your posts too!
LikeLike
Alice must be thrilled with all the extra attention. Nice sketch of her!
LikeLike