Happy dog

Posted: March 31, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |14 Comments

No complaints from Alice today. The sun finally came out, and it’s actually warm enough outside for a sunbath. There are even a few bugs to eat. Plus our two adult sons have moved back in for this stay-at-home period, which makes for a full and noisy house, more people to get treats from, and occasionally an extra walk or two. Alice was drawn in my Stillman & Birn Alpha sketchbook with Lexington Grey ink. Stay well out there!

14 Comments on “Happy dog”

  1. Carol Bershad says:
    March 31, 2020 at 2:44 pm

    Shari-
    Glad your boys are home with you. Your paintings are a bright spot. Thanks bcarol

    Like

    Reply
  2. alison says:
    March 31, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Yes! Sun! I can feel it in this sketch, even in grey ink! That light shadow on her hind leg is perfect!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Carol King says:
    March 31, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    I love Alice!

    Like

    Reply
  4. CORNELIA EMERY says:
    March 31, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    I hope your sons whip up some wonderful meals! 😁

    cemeryposh@gmail.com http://www.corneliaemery.com

    >

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      March 31, 2020 at 3:06 pm

      Cornelia, we all love to cook so I can’t say we are eating badly these days. One is an expert at homemade pasta, and he did a 14-day quarantine pasta challenge, so if anything, they are going to roll us out of here when this is over. The other son is a very creative cook as well, so we all pitch in at mealtime.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Andrea Rule says:
    March 31, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Enjoy the boys being home andStay Well!Andrea Rule

    Like

    Reply
  6. Judy Sopher says:
    March 31, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Sounds as if you are able to find joy with your family in spite of the reason for being together. Pasta sounds great. And I did order that ink. And of course–nice drawing of Alice. Love her position. I think we all feel we know her.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Donna says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Yes we all love Alice! Glad you are all into cooking. Another way of being creative. We This sunny day is tempting me to do some grilling. I have to get that grey ink!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Jean says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    I am a great fan of Alice too, through your drawings of her. I have a black lab-pointer-miscellaneous mix dog and she keeps my spirits up during this isolation period. Thanks for your posts too!

    Like

    Reply
  9. joantav says:
    March 31, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Alice must be thrilled with all the extra attention. Nice sketch of her!

    Like

    Reply

