Somewhere in Mexico

I went to a colourful place today. Way back to the last day in January when I was leaving San Miguel de Allende. From my window seat in the van on the long ride to the airport, I snapped lots of photos. I like the randomness of some of these compositions, and I go back to these occasionally to see if any of them merit a sketch or possibly a larger painting.

I guess I’ve been thinking about this one for a while, because the planning was done some time ago. In fact it was on a flight to Savannah in March when I remembered that I had the photo on my iPad and a sketchbook in my bag, and lots of time to think about composition and colour. I even made a note about values and glad I did because it came in handy when I was painting today. Painted on Fabriano CP 140 lb, 15″ x 11″.