Somewhere in Mexico

I went to a colourful place today. Way back to the last day in January when I was leaving San Miguel de Allende. From my window seat in the van on the long ride to the airport, I snapped lots of photos. I like the randomness of some of these compositions, and I go back to these occasionally to see if any of them merit a sketch or possibly a larger painting.

I guess I’ve been thinking about this one for a while, because the planning was done some time ago. In fact it was on a flight to Savannah in March when I remembered that I had the photo on my iPad and a sketchbook in my bag, and lots of time to think about composition and colour. I even made a note about values and glad I did because it came in handy when I was painting today. Painted on Fabriano CP 140 lb, 15″ x 11″.

  1. beth says:
    April 18, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    beautiful work

  2. joantav says:
    April 18, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    I like how you toned down the colors from the original sketch, but still stayed true to the rusts and blues of the buildings. Lovely!!

  3. Pastor Cathy says:
    April 18, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    I went to a colourful place today

    .I even made a note

  4. nikkidowd says:
    April 18, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Love your palette and how you use gray. I hope to take a workshop with you one day!

  5. Bernadette says:
    April 18, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Wow….lovely sky and great colors in the composition! Very nice. I think the sky steals the show… for me. It’s a winner.

  6. Carlos says:
    April 18, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Very nice!

    I don’t think you are a sketchers anymore !

