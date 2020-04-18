Somewhere in Mexico

Somewhere in MexicoPosted: April 18, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I went to a colourful place today. Way back to the last day in January when I was leaving San Miguel de Allende. From my window seat in the van on the long ride to the airport, I snapped lots of photos. I like the randomness of some of these compositions, and I go back to these occasionally to see if any of them merit a sketch or possibly a larger painting.
I guess I’ve been thinking about this one for a while, because the planning was done some time ago. In fact it was on a flight to Savannah in March when I remembered that I had the photo on my iPad and a sketchbook in my bag, and lots of time to think about composition and colour. I even made a note about values and glad I did because it came in handy when I was painting today. Painted on Fabriano CP 140 lb, 15″ x 11″.
beautiful work
I like how you toned down the colors from the original sketch, but still stayed true to the rusts and blues of the buildings. Lovely!!
Love your palette and how you use gray. I hope to take a workshop with you one day!
Wow….lovely sky and great colors in the composition! Very nice. I think the sky steals the show… for me. It’s a winner.
Very nice!
I don’t think you are a sketchers anymore !
