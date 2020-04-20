Red, white and black

Anna Catherine warned us advance that in her Zoom modelling session this week, she would be wearing lots of red, white and black. With that in mind, I added a squirt of black gouache to my watercolour palette.

Doing life drawing from a computer screen image is not ideal. Even with side lighting, a light skinned model against a black curtain becomes a silhouette. In this week’s session, the shorter poses were perfect for drawing these silhouettes with simple lines, but it was only when Anna moved away from the black curtain over to the red sofa that the poses became more interesting for me. With the sofa in back of her and the white sheet in front, I was finally able to feel the volume and weight of her limbs and torso.

3 Comments on “Red, white and black”

  1. Janice Bean says:
    April 20, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    COOL! jfb

  2. Donna says:
    April 20, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    What an excellent job. Nicely done. It is challenging working from the computer.

