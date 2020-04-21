Well, it’s a great time to learn

If you’re stuck in the house, and have the luxury of time, now is a great time to learn. There are so many online courses, and many of them have been discounted for this quarantine period.

I just started watching James Gurney’s new course, and this is the first exercise from Colour in Practice. The lesson is about using black and white gouache, but working with the pigments both transparently and opaquely. I can’t tell you what the exercises are in the rest of the video because I got so excited about the first one that I jumped in immediately to try it. In my basement office, I have lots of little bottles on a window shelf, and outside the window is a window well. Not very romantic, this window well view, but well, it’s all I have these days.

Also on my list to watch: a new video by Mike Hernandez on YouTube, a new course with James Richards on Skillshare, and a masterclass in watercolour by the amazing British artist Keith Hornblower. Go for it! You might regret not learning some new stuff when this is all over.

And if you have a little time at 5 pm PST, have a look @Etchr_lab on Instagram tonight. They will be sharing a few of my video tips for painting during quarantine.