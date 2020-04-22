Under the desk

Under the deskPosted: April 22, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 2 Comments
I heard howling winds outside my window all night, and woke up to a fine coating of snow on the ground. The snow eventually stopped, but the winds continued all day. Alice doesn’t like wind at all, so she spent the day trying to find places to hide in the house. A good spot for her is on her bed under my desk in my basement office. No wind down here and no rattling windows either. I sketched her using a beautifully soft 3B Technalo water-soluble pencil. I was intending to add some water to this but if I move, my model moves, so that never happened.
Very good
LikeLike
HAHAHA! I know well how that goes! The person UNDER the cat asks all others to bring them food and drinks or the TV remote because they are afraid to move and disturb the cat – it feels so good when they sleep on top of you! I see it as a privilege – I am sure they could careless, and for them we are just something soft, warm and safe to lay on, lol!
LikeLike