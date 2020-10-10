Park action

I go to the park every day to walk Alice. It has been particularly beautiful this week because the trees around the perimeter of the soccer field are in full autumn splendour. I may have mentioned already that the park was recently renovated by the city — lots of new play equipment mostly, plus a bocce court —and it went from a place where hardly anyone went to a gathering spot for families with young kids. It’s really wonderful to see, especially during these months where it’s hard to gather anywhere. Today it’s very warm in Montreal, and very windy, so I couldn’t set up my easel but I did find a seat across the field where I could sketch the action.