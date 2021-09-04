Almost gone

Almost gonePosted: September 4, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
With all the travelling I did in August, and a heat wave in Montreal, my garden is looking quite sad. But dead plants can be beautiful, especially if you contrast them with a few living ones. As they dry up, my Echinacea takes on a purplish brown colour, and I used it as an opportunity to try out some new products I received from our sponsors at the Urban Sketching Retreat a couple of weeks ago. A tube of Jadeite (a very deep green) from Daniel Smith makes the most beautiful granulation, especially when mixed with Lemon Yellow, Transparent Orange and Permanent Magenta.
Your painting of Echinacea really moves me. Maybe it’s because it looks so much like the flowers in my garden in Winnipeg, or maybe because I am at the “past prime time” stage of life, but this painting speaks to me of life’s cycles. Thanks for this.
These look so 3 dimensional. It’s like they are coming out of the computer screen. Beautiful.
Beautiful! You’ve given the dying plants eternal life! That new color sounds delicious!!!!
Love the transition from the bright green bottom leaves to the tops of the not so “lively” flowers at the top. Thanks for sharing another wonderful painting. Welcome home!
Lovely! The dark of the fading blooms is a nice contrast to those still surviving. Looked out my kitchen window today and saw four raccoons scurrying through the yard, up and down a tree, and then into the woods. (Mama and three young curious youngsters.)
Wonderful muted colors on the petals. I agree that flowers past their prime make lovely subjects.
Shari, that is BEAUTIFUL! Is this a large painting? It would make beautiful cards. (I hope thats not offensive, I love to buy beautiful cards.) I paint some of mine but always willing to buy some eye catching beauties like yours.
Beautifully done. Sometimes a few new supplies or colors can spark lovely surprises. Very, very nice!
You’ve made them look so beautiful forever! I unfortunately killed my little lemon tree plant that was doing so well, but getting back to work I forgot to water! Time to start another seed. Like they say, when you get lemons (and my tree does have them!) make lemonaide!!
Shari–thank you so much for telling us the colors you use. I am always amazed at how much you do with so little. This painting is gorgeous!
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
Very beautiful and awesome.
The lovely color combination and brush strokes.
Very pleasant to look at.
Blessings
Uma
Pretty combination.
Oh. OH! WOW! I love how the colours play off each other. So beautiful.
Delightful
