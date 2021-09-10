Golden ThronePosted: September 10, 2021 Filed under: Uncategorized 18 Comments
The first time I visited the national parks in Utah, it was for work — enjoyable work because I had a commission to paint the parks — but work nonetheless. When we visited again this summer, it was for pleasure, and so I had time both to sketch and to hike at Capitol Reef, my favourite of the parks.
I brought my sketchbook and travel palette with me on a hike up the Golden Throne trail. The view of the rocks in the late afternoon sun was so spectacular and the light so dramatic that I stopped in a shady spot partway up the trail to sketch, and let the rest of the family climb up to see the view at the top. When I think back on it now, I remember sketching a bit frantically as I tried to capture the shapes of the peaks, the changing light and the plunging view. Ink and wash were the best way to work, considering the situation. Drawing in ink allowed me to rapidly suggest the many layers in the cliffs that are so characteristic of that park. The whole scene would have taken much longer if I had tried to do it just in watercolour with no ink.
I regret not adding an element to suggest scale in my sketch. Perhaps a car or a figure on the road below would have helped but it didn’t occur to me at the time. Sketched in a hardcover Stillman & Birn Beta sketchbook, 9″ x 12″.
This is so beautiful! I love landscape like this.
Diane, thank you.
Very dramatic. I can almost imagine being there. You conveyed the feeling of the majestic very well.
Majestic is a perfect word for this place Bernadette.
What kind of inks would you carry in a travel kit?
Ruth, I was just carrying a permanent ink marker, probably a Pitt Artist pen. I think I was scribbling so much on this sketch that I wore out the nib and had to discard the pen later.
An element for scale or not, this is an amazing painting of a truly amazing place. Love the parks in Utah!
Denise, thank you!! I love the parks too. Wish I could have visited them all but I’m glad we got to spend some time in this one.
Good Morning dear friend Shari
supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Blessings
Uma
I love that Uma. Thank you!!
Oh Wow!! You certainly captured all you set out to do. The color is dynamic.
Thanks Judy!
Beautiful. The Utah National Parks, Monuments and some of the State Parks are just amazing with these red sandstone vistas. You captured the grandeur of this hike. Makes me want to go back to Capital Reef. It is likely picking time in Fruita too!
I was hoping it would be pear season when we were in Fruita, but there was no fruit for us to pick that weekend, although I did see a family of deer having a feast : )
Shari- Those Utah paintings are fabulous! Thanks for sharing.
Capitol Reef is my favorite Utah park. This lovely sketch/painting brought back memories of camping there and picking apples in the nearby orchard. Thanks for bringing back nice memories.
Just awesome! Amazing results with the elements putting pressure on you to produce.
Not an easy subject. Beautiful!
