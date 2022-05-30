Monday afternoon by the lake

Posted: May 30, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized

Lac St. Louis does not look nearly as tropical as I made it seem today. You might think I’m in Bermuda, but I’m not. It’s just that I used some Prussian blue in my mix for the water, and that gives it a sort of turquoise tint which might be more appropriate for a tropical setting. When I’m painting sky and water, I never use just one blue. I often dip into Cerulean, Cobalt, Ultramarine and, like today, sometimes a bit of Prussian. The mix that I get is a bit more rich and complex than using a single pigment, and if you adjust the proportions, can even evoke a more exotic locale.

7 Comments on “Monday afternoon by the lake”

  1. Lori Zajic says:
    May 30, 2022 at 5:02 pm

    LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!!

    Lori Bryan Zajic

  2. Denise says:
    May 30, 2022 at 5:45 pm

    Love the brush work in the water! Magical

  3. De says:
    May 30, 2022 at 5:47 pm

    Beautiful painting! The prussian blue looks wonderful!

  4. Donna R says:
    May 30, 2022 at 5:51 pm

    Wow Shari, “You are the Bomb” (as my grandchildren would say) The painting just takes me to that beautiful place!
    Thank you, Donna

  5. Mary Marple says:
    May 30, 2022 at 9:57 pm

    What a beautiful color blue you got for the water! Great painting.

  6. Rene says:
    May 30, 2022 at 10:23 pm

    Es bueno experimentar con otros colores azules. Me gustó mucho tu sketch. Felicidades.

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    May 31, 2022 at 12:59 am

    What a peaceful scene. Wish i were there. Looks almost like early morning.Larger strokes on the water are very lovely.

