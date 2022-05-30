Monday afternoon by the lake

Lac St. Louis does not look nearly as tropical as I made it seem today. You might think I’m in Bermuda, but I’m not. It’s just that I used some Prussian blue in my mix for the water, and that gives it a sort of turquoise tint which might be more appropriate for a tropical setting. When I’m painting sky and water, I never use just one blue. I often dip into Cerulean, Cobalt, Ultramarine and, like today, sometimes a bit of Prussian. The mix that I get is a bit more rich and complex than using a single pigment, and if you adjust the proportions, can even evoke a more exotic locale.