Monday afternoon by the lake

Monday afternoon by the lakePosted: May 30, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
Lac St. Louis does not look nearly as tropical as I made it seem today. You might think I’m in Bermuda, but I’m not. It’s just that I used some Prussian blue in my mix for the water, and that gives it a sort of turquoise tint which might be more appropriate for a tropical setting. When I’m painting sky and water, I never use just one blue. I often dip into Cerulean, Cobalt, Ultramarine and, like today, sometimes a bit of Prussian. The mix that I get is a bit more rich and complex than using a single pigment, and if you adjust the proportions, can even evoke a more exotic locale.
LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!!
Lori Bryan Zajic
All Things Interior Live Beautiful! Sent from my iPhone
Love the brush work in the water! Magical
Beautiful painting! The prussian blue looks wonderful!
Wow Shari, “You are the Bomb” (as my grandchildren would say) The painting just takes me to that beautiful place!
Thank you, Donna
What a beautiful color blue you got for the water! Great painting.
Es bueno experimentar con otros colores azules. Me gustó mucho tu sketch. Felicidades.
What a peaceful scene. Wish i were there. Looks almost like early morning.Larger strokes on the water are very lovely.
