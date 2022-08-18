Heron Pond

This week I stopped by Heron Pond at the Technoparc Oiseaux to see how the wetlands were faring. Last year I documented the pond in a drier state after a sinkhole had drained the water. This year, I was happy to see that there’s lots more water and dozens of ducks and geese feeding there.

It’s not easy to get to this viewing spot. The path through tall grasses and bullrushes is quite narrow, but once you get there, it’s worth the trouble of carrying all my gear and setting up my easel. It’s a secret spot in the middle of the city. I prefer the view in the autumn when there’s more variety in the colours of the vegetation but at least there was some purple loosestrife blooming in the distance, and that helped to break up all the green.

  1. De says:
    August 18, 2022 at 3:31 pm

    Love those hidden treasures of nature. Your water has wonderful movement and depth!

  2. Rlschaffer says:
    August 18, 2022 at 4:34 pm

    It is very interesting to compare the two scenes. Environmental documentation of a recovery after the sinkholes is great to record. The water here as De states really is wonderful both in art and in reality.

  3. Joan Tavolott says:
    August 18, 2022 at 8:18 pm

    What a treasure of a location! I’m glad to see there is more water now and that the wildlife is returning. This is lovely!!

  4. Marilyn Hansen says:
    August 18, 2022 at 9:57 pm

    I love the way you render water, Shari. I need to take one of your boat workshops once I master the Winter snow one! This one is beautiful!!

  5. anasofia'stales says:
    August 18, 2022 at 11:56 pm

    Wow! Beautiful!

