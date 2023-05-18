Upcoming in-person workshops

It feels good to be planning in-person workshops again. Here are a few of the upcoming ones, some with only a few spots remaining, and some that were just added to my schedule.

Giverny, France

September 1-8, 2023

From the moment I first saw Claude Monet’s magnificent water lily paintings at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, I’ve dreamed of visiting Giverny to view the garden that inspired them.

Join me for this week-long sketching workshop, where I’ll finally fulfill my dream — and, perhaps, yours. Join me as we visit Monet’s house, studio, gardens and ponds. Join me for a wonderful week entirely devoted to filling our sketchbooks with the very scenes that inspired the greatest Impressionists: not just Monet, but also Renoir, Pissarro and Cezanne. And, finally, join me as we crown this glorious week with a day at Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh spent his final days. One spot left. Contact French Escapade to get more info.

Bar Harbor, Maine

October 16-20, 2023

If you love plein air sketching, if you’re comfortable in the majesty of nature and feel awed by lighthouses, rocks, waves and maritime subjects, this workshop is for you. Join me as we explore the ever-changing vistas of the town of Bar Harbor and the scenic surroundings of Acadia National Park during autumn colour season. Only a few spots left. Contact Madeline Island School of the Arts to register.

Tanque Verde Ranch, Tucson, Arizona

January 22-26, 2024 or January 29-February 2, 2024

This year when I was at Tanque Verde, I filled an entire book with sketches! I covered pages with giant Saguaro cactus and its many spiky cousins. Horses in their corrals, wranglers in their iconic gear, plus sketches of boots, spurs and a great big anvil. I sketched the ol’ homestead on the hill, the lineup at the pancake breakfast, and much, much more.

Once home, I found myself painting even more watercolours from my still-fresh memories and sensations. For without expecting it, I had fallen in love with the subtle colours and strong light of the Sonoran Desert. Which means I can’t wait to get back to Tanque Verde Ranch. Join me next January!! Contact Madeline Island School of the Arts to find out more.

Carmel and Monterey, California

April 7-12 or April 12-17, 2024

Just announced! Join me in Carmel and Pacific Grove, where we’ll sketch the wild beauty of rugged Pacific shores, the enchanting fairy-tale cottages, and historic Mission architecture that make this place so unique. Get in touch with French Escapade to find out the details.

A week in Provence

June 15-22 or June 22-29, 2024

There’s a bookshelf in my studio that holds more than 30 travel sketchbooks. Every time I browse through them, memories of a specific place come flooding back — and not just the sights. Sounds, scents and flavours, snippets of conversations with a farmer, the taste of my morning coffee and brioche — it’s all still there, fresh in my mind, the moment I crack open a sketchbook.

That’s what I love best about travel sketching. How the act of putting pencil and paint to paper enriches the total experience, and preserves it forever. In this workshop, I’ll share my techniques for painting the red houses of Roussillon, the warm stones of a Medieval village, the monastery and olive trees made famous by Van Gogh, and the narrow streets of a charming market town. Contact French Escapade to learn more.