The narrows

It seems that a recent cold spell has triggered fall foliage colours in the northern Adirondacks. I spent the weekend visiting friends and painting the multitude of views from their dock, which is situated on a narrow channel between two lakes. It couldn’t have been a better weekend for painting — sunny with no wind and a soundtrack provided by loons and ducks — so I took full advantage of the setting. Painted on Fabriano 140 lb. rough paper, 15″ x 11″.