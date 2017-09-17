The narrows

Posted: September 17, 2017

It seems that a recent cold spell has triggered fall foliage colours in the northern Adirondacks. I spent the weekend visiting friends and painting the multitude of views from their dock, which is situated on a narrow channel between two lakes. It couldn’t  have been a better weekend for painting — sunny with no wind and a soundtrack provided by loons and ducks — so I took full advantage of the setting. Painted on Fabriano 140 lb. rough paper, 15″ x 11″.

TheNarrows

