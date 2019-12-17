Fort Myers Workshop photos

Last week I spent a few wonderful days teaching a really fun group of sketchers in the historic riverfront district of Fort Myers. In this city there’s no shortage of fascinating stuff to draw, including palm trees, historic buildings, boats and reflections. All the stuff I love. We were even fortunate enough to spend an afternoon at the Edison Ford Winter Estates, sketching the houses and gardens of these two famous guys. It was a cloudless day so we left no time at the end of our day to visit the indoor display of historic cars or the museum that houses all of Edison’s inventions. Typical of sketchers! We never end up visiting half the stuff that most tourists see at any given site since we are always outside sketching.

Below are a few of the short demos I did during the three days: an exercise in values, a little street scene using a limited colour palette, mixing greens around the big banyan tree and a boat scene with reflections. We had a couple of torrential downpours and lots of overcast skies on days 2 and 3, but we managed to find shelter wherever we went. This is Florida, after all, and weather can be unpredictable. We also discovered that when all else fails, a Dyson Airblade hand dryer in a public washroom is the best method for getting wet sketchbook paper to dry.