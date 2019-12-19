Anchors

It’s unusually cold in Florida but this is not a complaint. I’ve been hearing about the bitter temperatures in Montreal, and I’m grateful to be able to stand outside even with several layers on.

Today I painted a few of the shrimp boats that I could see from the dock. For these grey days I’ve been using lots of opaque paint to make my soft greys: Lavender, Naples Yellow and Cerulean Blue combine in the nicest ways on days when the cloud cover is low and there is not much contrast in the scene.

I’m learning a lot about the life of a shrimper, too. Many of them come over to chat while I paint, which can be distracting, but also fascinating. Today I talked with a guy who described in detail how he beheads the shrimp — five at a time in each hand — and then showed me the scars on his fingers to prove it. These guys who work the boats are paid by the pound, so the faster you knock the heads off, the more money you make. But being successful on the boat takes more than beheading skills. You need to be a good cook as well as have sewing skills to repair the nets. If you’re interested in learning more about the shrimp industry in this part of Florida, have a look at a PBS documentary titled “Pink Gold Rush”.

  1. beth says:
    December 19, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    These are beautiful

  2. Sue Ferrell says:
    December 19, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    The whole thing-from painting to chatting with the shrimpers—is fascinating to me!

  3. Gordon Lyman says:
    December 19, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    You immerse yourself in life through your art. I love your blog.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 19, 2019 at 5:12 pm

      Gordon, the part of this where I get to meet people on location, learn about what they do, etc, is what excites me most. I’ve had so many amazing conversations with people all over the world. Art connects. Glad you’re enjoying it. Thanks so much for letting me know.

