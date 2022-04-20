Ten before two

It would have been wonderful to paint the front of the Santa Barbara Courthouse with my students, but we just never found the time to do it, and when it seemed like it might be possible there was another wedding party that had reserved the spot. The clocktower is quite beautiful but the main attraction for me is that big stone arch that leads to the sunken garden. I snapped a photo of it on my way back from lunch one day, and while the memory of all those white Santa Barbara buildings was still fresh in my head, I thought I’d tackle the scene. Painted wet-in-wet on a quarter sheet of Fabriano CP.

  1. susie langley says:
    April 20, 2022 at 5:03 pm

    Shari did you use a white or bright white paper. The courthouse looks so nice!

  2. Gretchen Flesher says:
    April 20, 2022 at 5:15 pm

    Well done, it really captures the essence and quality of light.

  3. Bernadette says:
    April 20, 2022 at 5:18 pm

    It’s a beauty! I don’t always remember to snap a picture till I’m home trying to finish what I started on site. Love the variety of greens! Wonderful!

  4. Dianne says:
    April 20, 2022 at 7:27 pm

    Love this painting. I so enjoyed following you on Sketchbook Revival. I also completed your seashell lesson. Thanks I loved them both.

  5. Sandra L Lewin says:
    April 20, 2022 at 7:59 pm

    What did you use for the white surface of the building?

    Beautiful painting!

  6. Betsy says:
    April 20, 2022 at 10:05 pm

    That’s so beautiful! It makes me want to practice and learn more! Your shadow are so beautiful. And wow, what a beautiful treatment of the arch and the garden beyond.

  7. Michele Meredith says:
    April 20, 2022 at 11:13 pm

    Lovely!

  8. Alison R. Hall says:
    April 21, 2022 at 1:54 am

    So fresh and bright! West coast California dreamin’ light.

    Alison

    >

