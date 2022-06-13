Out of season

I’m out of sync with the season. I should be painting something from the garden instead of the grocery store. I should be eating strawberries instead of pears. I should be painting outside instead of inside. But sometimes it’s just nice to set up a simple still life on a table, turn on the music, and spend a few hours in my studio. Painted on a pad of Arches paper, 10 x 14″, with a mostly limited palette of Quin Coral, Ultramarine and Hansa Yellow.