Five lonely daffodils

Posted: April 29, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |10 Comments

There were five sad and lonely daffodils in my garden, each about three feet apart and each alone in its clump. I’ve been eyeing them all week, hoping more blooms would appear, but nothing. I guess I’m not a very good bulb gardener… The weather forecast says five days of rain to come, so I picked them today and brought them into my studio to paint. They definitely look better in a vase than they do out there in the rain.

Do you have a good recipe for painting yellow flowers? I experiment with different mixes all the time. Today I used Hansa Yellow and Lemon Yellow for the lights, and Raw Sienna for the centres. I’d love to hear what you use!

10 Comments on “Five lonely daffodils”

  1. De says:
    April 29, 2023 at 6:51 pm

    Let the rains come, those daffodils are beautiful in your home. So nice you honored their beauty in a painting! Thanks for sharing with us, Shari!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Ginie says:
    April 29, 2023 at 7:23 pm

    This is beautiful Shari!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    April 29, 2023 at 11:18 pm

    Thanks for the recipe. I’ve tried mixing carbazo

    Like

    Reply
  4. Judy Sopher says:
    April 30, 2023 at 2:56 am

    So lovely, Shari. Daffodils are so bright. Happy flowers. How do you do the backgrounds? I don’t have a good set up to cover the area behind a vase of flowers. The reflections in the water and the shadows are not clear. But our flowers are just starting to bloom here and I’d like to try again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. friedakam says:
    April 30, 2023 at 3:13 am

    Burnt Sienna or some Quinacridone rust if you have for the shadows in the trumpet

    Like

    Reply
  6. TonyU says:
    April 30, 2023 at 3:50 am

    Love the composition and apparent simplicity / looseness … and your colours look perfect to me.

    Like

    Reply
  7. susie langley says:
    April 30, 2023 at 6:16 am

    HELLO SUNSHINE. Love them.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Laura Kate says:
    April 30, 2023 at 10:10 am

    Very pretty painting.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Betsy says:
    April 30, 2023 at 11:00 pm

    Fantastic and so cheerful! Love the big blue and white background. So fresh an approach!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s