Five lonely daffodils

There were five sad and lonely daffodils in my garden, each about three feet apart and each alone in its clump. I’ve been eyeing them all week, hoping more blooms would appear, but nothing. I guess I’m not a very good bulb gardener… The weather forecast says five days of rain to come, so I picked them today and brought them into my studio to paint. They definitely look better in a vase than they do out there in the rain.

Do you have a good recipe for painting yellow flowers? I experiment with different mixes all the time. Today I used Hansa Yellow and Lemon Yellow for the lights, and Raw Sienna for the centres. I’d love to hear what you use!