Five lonely daffodils

Five lonely daffodilsPosted: April 29, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
There were five sad and lonely daffodils in my garden, each about three feet apart and each alone in its clump. I’ve been eyeing them all week, hoping more blooms would appear, but nothing. I guess I’m not a very good bulb gardener… The weather forecast says five days of rain to come, so I picked them today and brought them into my studio to paint. They definitely look better in a vase than they do out there in the rain.
Do you have a good recipe for painting yellow flowers? I experiment with different mixes all the time. Today I used Hansa Yellow and Lemon Yellow for the lights, and Raw Sienna for the centres. I’d love to hear what you use!
Let the rains come, those daffodils are beautiful in your home. So nice you honored their beauty in a painting! Thanks for sharing with us, Shari!
This is beautiful Shari!
Thanks for the recipe. I’ve tried mixing carbazo
So lovely, Shari. Daffodils are so bright. Happy flowers. How do you do the backgrounds? I don’t have a good set up to cover the area behind a vase of flowers. The reflections in the water and the shadows are not clear. But our flowers are just starting to bloom here and I’d like to try again.
Burnt Sienna or some Quinacridone rust if you have for the shadows in the trumpet
And in the other shadows on the petals.
Love the composition and apparent simplicity / looseness … and your colours look perfect to me.
HELLO SUNSHINE. Love them.
Very pretty painting.
Fantastic and so cheerful! Love the big blue and white background. So fresh an approach!
