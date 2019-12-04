A new pairing

Winter started with a bang and then faded. The snow we had in November melted away and except for a few flakes here and there, the ground was bare, and so was the wheelbarrow, until today.

Instead of using my daily palette and sketchbook, today I pulled a few new things out of a drawer: a Laloran sketchbook that I bought this summer, and a Daniel Smith Half-Pan set of earth colours called Desert to Mountains.

I love trying new pigments, and this little set contains six pigments that are mostly new to me: Buff Titanium, Raw Sienna Light, Bronzite Genuine, Venetian Red, Burnt Sienna Light and Lunar Black.

Buff Titanium and Lunar Black are both colours that have lived in my palette at one time or another, but my revelation today was to combine them. I’ve always found Lunar Black a bit too granulating, and Buff Titanium a bit too bland, but put them together and they make a warm grey that is quite opaque and very creamy — a pairing I will definitely be using again, even if it means carrying a second palette with me when I go out.